Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Leads Conversation On Strengthening Partnerships At Employers Forum

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, successfully hosted its two-day high-level virtual Employers Forum recently; attracting a diverse mix of professionals, thought leaders and policymakers to discuss the theme, ‘The pension journey: Collaborating for a secure tomorrow.’

The well-attended event created a platform for robust discussion with key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to explore innovative strategies for enhancing pension administration, simplifying remittance processes, and improving access to pension benefits.

In his keynote address, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, highlighted the need for enhanced partnership across diverse employer sectors and key stakeholders. He said, ‘Our theme, The pension journey: Collaborating for a secure tomorrow, captures the essence of our shared belief – that retirement security is a collective endeavour. It begins with trust, strengthens through partnership, and thrives on shared responsibility.’

The two-day event featured panel discussions and expert insights on recent regulatory updates, navigating pension benefits with ease and a live demonstration of the new payment platform designed to streamline pension remittances and eliminate reconciliation challenges. Participants were encouraged to use the organisation’s self-service channels – Interactive Voice Response (IVR), web portal (MyPension portal), Short Code 30388 or the Mobile App to engage with their relationship managers and perform other critical activities.

In closing, Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers expressed gratitude to all partners and participants stating, “It is often said that the strength of any system lies not just in its design, but in the people who uphold it. Today, you reminded us about why this partnership is so vital. You asked insightful questions, shared your challenges openly, and reaffirmed your commitment to a better future.”

As a forward-thinking business, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers remains committed to walk the pension journey with its partners, ensuring that every Nigerian retires with dignity, security, and peace of mind.

The conversation continues beyond the event, as Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers invites all Nigerians, from salaried employees to entrepreneurs, to build stronger partnerships and take active steps toward building secure futures.

For more insights into the event or to learn about Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ pension solutions, visit www.stanbicibtcpension.com .