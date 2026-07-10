Stanbic IBTC deepens commitment to MSME growth through strategic partnership with Abia State

Stanbic IBTC has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria through strategic partnerships with state governments and institutions committed to creating enabling environments for businesses to thrive.

The company made this commitment during its Nigeria Business Summit Regional Tour held in Aba, in partnership with the Abia State Government, to deliver business enlightenment sessions, funding masterclasses, enterprise advisory services and capacity-building programmes for entrepreneurs. The regional tour kicked off at the appropriate time, following the 2026 World MSME Day commemoration in late June.

The event saw a convergence of government officials, business leaders, development partners, financial institutions and entrepreneurs to explore practical strategies for unlocking sustainable growth opportunities for MSMEs, while strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Speaking at the event, the Honourable Commissioner for Industry and SMEs, Mazi Michael Enyinnaya Akpara, reiterated Abia State Government’s commitment to building one of Nigeria’s most competitive enterprise ecosystems through deliberate policy reforms and strategic initiatives.

According to him, the State is currently developing a comprehensive MSME Policy to provide a clear framework for enterprise development, while also establishing a statewide MSME Directory to improve business visibility and access to investment opportunities. He further announced plans for the National Brands Development and Made-in-Nigeria Project (Abia Expo 2026), an initiative designed to showcase the ingenuity of Nigerian businesses, strengthen locally manufactured products and position Abia as Nigeria’s preferred destination for quality local production.

“Abia State is intentionally building an ecosystem where businesses can start, grow, compete and access markets both locally and internationally. Through the development of the State MSME Policy, the MSME Directory and the National Brands Development and Made-in-Nigeria Project, we are laying the foundation for sustainable enterprise growth. Partnerships with organisations like Stanbic IBTC are critical to achieving this vision because government cannot build a thriving MSME ecosystem alone,” he said.

Commenting on Stanbic IBTC’s broader role in supporting Nigerian businesses, Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, said: “Businesses do not scale in isolation. They scale when they have access to capital; to intelligence; and to the platforms that connect them to wider markets.”

Chuma further added: “We will accelerate MSME graduation through value chain finance, structured lending, and the credit and advisory capability that turns promising businesses into durable ones. And we will invest in the sectors that will define Nigeria’s next decade.”

Also speaking, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Remy Osuagwu, noted that the company is taking a more deliberate, nationwide approach to supporting entrepreneurs by bringing practical business support closer to where businesses operate.

“Our ambition is to become the partner of choice for Nigerian businesses wherever they operate. We are taking our support beyond traditional banking by delivering business education, advisory services, capacity-building programmes and access to financing directly to entrepreneurs across the country. Following Aba, we will continue this journey across key commercial centres including Kano, Ibadan and Onitsha, working alongside governments and enterprise support organisations to help businesses unlock sustainable growth,” he said.

The goodwill message from Stanbic IBTC, delivered by Olajumoke Bello, Head, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, reinforced Aba’s importance as one of Nigeria’s leading centres for manufacturing, trade, and entrepreneurship. The company noted that the city’s vibrant business community makes it a strategic location for its MSME development agenda, adding that its partnership with Abia State Government reflects its confidence in the potential of businesses across the state.

Stanbic IBTC further stated that its commitment extends beyond the summit, with continued support for entrepreneurs through knowledge, tools, partnerships, and financial solutions designed to help them scale and compete successfully.

The company noted that its engagement in Abia forms part of a broader national strategy to strengthen MSME ecosystems across Nigeria through partnerships with governments and organisations committed to enterprise development. Building on the momentum from Aba, Stanbic IBTC will continue its regional MSME engagement programme across other major commercial and industrial centres, including Kano, Ibadan and Onitsha, with plans to extend similar initiatives to additional regions across the country.

Through these engagements, entrepreneurs will have access to practical business training, capacity-building programmes, advisory services, networking opportunities and financing solutions designed to help them build resilient and competitive businesses.

Businesses interested in learning more about Stanbic IBTC’s SME solutions, upcoming capacity-building programmes and regional engagements can visit Stanbic IBTC’s website via www.stanbicibtc.com and follow @stanbicibtc across its social media platforms for updates on future events and opportunities.