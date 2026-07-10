REA, tech stakeholders deepen smart city collaboration

Key points

REA, Young Innovators of Nigeria and the Nigeria Computer Society have strengthened collaboration on smart city development.

The partnership focuses on renewable energy, digital innovation and sustainable urban development.

Stakeholders say stronger public-private collaboration is critical to building future-ready cities.

Abuja Tech & Digital Economy Week 2026 is scheduled for Nov. 25–27.

Main story

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Young Innovators of Nigeria (YIN) and the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Abuja Chapter, have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing smart city development through stronger collaboration on energy and digital innovation.

The commitment was announced during the inauguration of the steering committee for the fourth Technology Ecosystem Dialogue (TED) 2026 and Abuja Tech & Digital Economy Week in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, REA Managing Director, Abba Aliyu, represented by Assistant Director Bala Tyoden, said the agency’s mandate extends beyond rural electrification to supporting innovation, research, healthcare, agriculture, transportation and digital infrastructure.

He noted that closer collaboration with innovators and private sector stakeholders would accelerate the deployment of modern energy solutions and support the development of smart, sustainable communities.

Aliyu added that technological innovation and strategic partnerships remain essential for building resilient energy systems capable of supporting future cities.

Executive Secretary of Young Innovators of Nigeria, Joy Buba, said collaboration among government, academia, development partners and the private sector was vital to creating smarter and more sustainable cities.

She said integrating renewable energy, digital technologies and intelligent mobility would improve urban living standards while creating employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Nigeria Computer Society, Abuja Chapter, Andrew Abu, described the Technology Ecosystem Dialogue as an important platform for strengthening partnerships, shaping policy and promoting innovation across Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.

He said the 2026 edition would convene policymakers, investors, startups, industry leaders and development partners to discuss smart mobility, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and other emerging technologies.

The issues

Nigeria is increasingly promoting collaboration between the energy and technology sectors to accelerate digital transformation, expand clean energy adoption and develop smart cities capable of supporting sustainable economic growth.

What’s being said

“Technological innovation and strategic partnerships remain essential in developing resilient energy systems capable of supporting future cities.” — Abba Aliyu, Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency

What’s next

The Technology Ecosystem Dialogue 2026 and Abuja Tech & Digital Economy Week will hold from Nov. 25 to 27, bringing together government officials, technology companies, innovators, investors and development partners to explore solutions for smart cities and digital transformation.

Bottom line

The partnership underscores growing efforts to integrate clean energy and digital innovation as Nigeria works to build smarter, more sustainable cities and strengthen its technology ecosystem.