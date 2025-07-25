Stanbic IBTC Bank Shines At Euromoney Awards 2025, Named Nigeria’s Best Bank For Securities Services And SMEs

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, has once again reinforced its leadership in Nigeria’s financial services sector with two prestigious wins at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025. The Bank was named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Securities Services and Nigeria’s Best Bank for SMEs, reflecting its commitment to delivering exceptional financial solutions and empowering business growth across the country.

These accolades spotlight Stanbic IBTC’s focus on operational excellence, innovation, and tailored service delivery. The Securities Services award acknowledges the Bank’s outstanding performance in safekeeping, settlement, and administration of financial assets for institutional clients. Similarly, the SME recognition underscores Stanbic IBTC’s support for small and medium-sized enterprises, a segment critical to Nigeria’s economic development.

Commenting on the recognition, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated, “We are truly honoured to receive these awards from Euromoney. The Best Bank for SMEs award is significant because it reflects our commitment to supporting the growth and resilience of Nigerian entrepreneurs, and we remain dedicated to developing both financial and non-financial solutions tailored specifically to their needs.”

He further emphasised, “Our win as Best Bank for Securities Services also highlights the confidence institutional clients have in our custodial expertise, infrastructure, and technology. We remain focused on excellence, transparency, and reliability in all aspects of our service. These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our people, and we are grateful to our clients for trusting us with their personal and business growth.”

Standard Bank Group, the parent company of Stanbic IBTC, showcased its exceptional influence in the financial sector by winning 26 awards across different categories and 14 markets at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025. This recognition highlights the Group’s leadership across the continent and its ability to deliver top-tier financial services in diverse markets.

Established in 1992, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence is recognised as one of the most prestigious accolades in the global financial landscape. Its awards aim to highlight and honour banking institutions that exemplify outstanding financial performance across various metrics, including profitability, asset management, and overall market impact.

As Stanbic IBTC continues to invest in digital solutions, financial inclusion, and sector-specific expertise, these awards reaffirm its role as a trusted partner for clients and a catalyst for sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.