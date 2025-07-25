Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dies At 71

Terry Gene Bollea, better known to millions as Hulk Hogan, has died at the age of 71.

Emergency responders were called to his Clearwater, Florida, home early Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest, according to TMZ and other outlets. Hogan was transported to the hospital on a stretcher but did not survive.

Despite undergoing a neck procedure earlier this year, Hogan’s wife, Sky, had recently assured fans that his heart remained “strong.”

A towering figure in professional wrestling, Hogan was credited with bringing the sport into mainstream, family-friendly entertainment. He made his debut in 1977 and rose to superstardom in the 1980s with the WWF (now WWE), headlining flagship events and winning the WWF Championship six times.

In 1996, he famously reinvented himself as “Hollywood Hogan” during the nWo storyline in WCW, marking one of wrestling’s most memorable heel turns. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice: in 2005 as an individual and again in 2020 as part of the nWo.

In a statement on Thursday, WWE said it was “saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” describing him as “one of pop culture’s most recognisable figures” who helped the WWE achieve global recognition. “WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” the statement read.

Beyond the ring, Hogan appeared in films including Rocky III (as Thunderlips), No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny, further cementing his status as a pop culture icon.