Stanbic IBTC Bank Set To Give Out ₦130 million In The Fourth Season Of Reward4Saving Promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a leading financial services provider in Nigeria, has launched Season 4 of its highly successful Reward4Saving Promo, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a strong savings culture among Nigerians.

Building on the success of the previous three seasons, over 1,900 winners have collectively received ₦318 million, and this year’s edition is poised to be even bigger. A total of ₦130 million will be awarded to 874 lucky winners, providing customers even more chances to save and win big.

The promotion encourages Nigerians to develop a savings culture and reward their loyalty. Simply fund your new or existing savings or @ease wallet with a minimum of ₦10,000 for at least 30 days. The more multiples of ₦10,000 you save, the higher your chances of winning.

Speaking about the initiative, Wole Adeniyi, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasized the bank’s dedication to financial empowerment: “We are committed to empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals. The Reward4Saving Promo is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers and encouraging them to develop a savings culture.”

To participate, eligible individuals must maintain a minimum balance of ₦10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC Bank Savings Accounts or @ease Wallet for at least 30 days to be automatically entered into the promotion. Non-account holders are encouraged to open Stanbic IBTC Bank Savings Accounts and maintain a balance of ₦10,000 to participate. Winners will be selected through a transparent random draw process and receive exciting cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to ₦5 million.

To lend credence to the transparency of the winners’ selection process in the Reward4Saving Promo, the draws are usually supervised by representatives from National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON). The promo has won “The Most Transparent Consumer Promotion” Award, two years in a row at the Industry Awards.

The Reward4Saving Promo Season 4 is officially open, and now is the perfect time to begin your journey toward financial security. Open a savings account or @ease Wallet with Stanbic IBTC, start saving, and stand a chance to win big!

For more information about the Reward4Saving Promo, please visit www.stanbicibtcbank.com, email CustomerCareNigeria@stanbicibtc.com or call us on 0700 909 9099 or 0201 422 2222. You can also join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #Reward4Saving.