Infracredit Listing Drives 0.32% Increase In NASD Market Capitalization

The NASD over-the-counter (OTC) exchange market capitalization surged to N1.9 trillion following the successful listing of Infracredit shares on the platform. This development led to a 0.32% increase in the market capitalization for the day, while the NASD Securities Index rose by 1.70%, closing at 3,287.85 points.

The rise in market value was largely attributed to the listing of 11.2 million placement shares of Infracredit, which were admitted at N2.43 per share. These newly listed shares experienced a markdown due to a proposed dividend payment of 9 kobo per unit by the company.

In addition to the increased market capitalization, activity levels also saw a boost, with a total of 18.1 million stocks traded, valued at N192.9 million across 20 deals.

MIXREAL emerged as the top gainer in the OTC Exchange, appreciating by 9.90%, while GEFLUID experienced the largest decline, falling by 9.91%.