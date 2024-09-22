Stanbic IBTC Bank Makes Millionaires In Reward4Saving 3.0 Grand Finale

In the recently held grand finale event that honoured 84 of its customers with N28 million, Stanbic IBTC Bank concluded its Reward4Saving Promo 3.0. This prestigious event took place at the iconic Stanbic IBTC Towers on Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos; marking the end of a nationwide initiative to promote a strong savings culture among Nigerians. The promo rewarded 875 customers in its third season across 12 months.

At the grand finale draw, seven customers from seven business zones of Stanbic IBTC Bank won the grand prize of N2 million each, alongside seven savers who each secured N1,000,000 and additional 70 winners who were rewarded with N100,000 each.

The selection process for all winners was conducted electronically and supervised by representatives from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), ensuring fairness and transparency.

First introduced in 2021, the Reward4Saving initiative was devised as a strategic promo to encourage Nigerians to develop saving habits by allowing them to participate in monthly, quarterly and grand finale draws to win cash prizes. So far, the promo has rewarded 1,942 customers with N318 million. The promo has also won the ‘Most Transparent Consumer Promotion’ award for two consecutive years at the Industry Awards.

The Reward4Saving Promo 3.0 transcends the mere distribution of prizes; it epitomises Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to enhancing financial security and encouraging Nigerians to adopt sustainable saving practices. By emphasising the significance of saving, the Bank aspires to empower its clientele and substantially contribute to the nation’s financial prosperity.

In his opening remarks, Olu Delano, Executive Director, Personal & Private Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, highlighted the company’s strong commitment to fostering a savings culture among its clients. “Our current savings promo goes beyond a mere celebration; it is proof of our dedication to promoting financial inclusion and advocating for responsible financial practices,” stated Olu.

He further acknowledged and appreciated customers’ dedication to saving. “Through this initiative, our goal is to commend their prudent financial behaviour and encourage a broader segment of the Nigerian population to recognise and adopt the merits of financial discipline,” Olu concluded.

By fostering consistent saving habits, individuals can secure their financial future and enjoy a range of additional rewards. This approach enhances their economic stability and is fundamental to achieving financial freedom. Cultivating discipline in saving encourages a mindful approach to spending and investment, which can lead to a more prosperous and stress-free life.

For more information about the Stanbic IBTC Bank Reward4Saving Promo 3.0, as well as updates on the grand finale, please visit www.stanbicibtcbank.com or follow Stanbic IBTC on social media.