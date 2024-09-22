Interswitch Unveiled As Gold Sponsor For Moonshot By TechCabal Conference

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has been announced as the Gold Sponsor of the second edition of the Moonshot by TechCabal conference. The event is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, October 9, 2024, to Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Moonshot by TechCabal is a premier platform where Africa’s brightest tech minds converge to exchange ideas, network, and collaborate. It offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to drive growth in Africa’s payment ecosystem while celebrating the innovations shaping the continent’s digital future.

This year’s event, themed ‘Building for the World’, highlights the opportunities and challenges African founders face in pursuing global expansion while focusing on innovative strategies for success.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of the event reaffirms its dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration across Africa’s digital payment landscape. As a Gold Sponsor, Interswitch reinforces its dedication to enabling the digital payment ecosystem to thrive, which is part of a broader plan to unlock endless possibilities and drive sustainable growth in Africa.

Industry experts, including Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), and Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Interswitch Payment Tokens (Verve), are billed to attend the event.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), said,

“At Interswitch, we believe innovation drives economic growth and financial inclusion. Moonshot by TechCabal is one of the ideal platforms to support the next generation of innovators in technology and payments. Our role as a sponsor reflects our commitment to nurturing visionary ideas that will shape the future of Africa’s fintech landscape.

This sponsorship highlights our dedication to advancing the digital payments ecosystem. By fostering innovation and collaboration, we aim to drive financial inclusion, empower businesses, and contribute to a sustainable economic future for the continent. As leaders in fintech, we are proud to be part of this event and look forward to engaging in keynotes, panels, and networking opportunities that will shape the future of tech in Africa.”

Speaking on the partnership with Interswitch, Muyiwa Olowogboyega, Editor-in-Chief, TechCabal, said,

“Moonshot by TechCabal was created to inspire action on bold ideas and spark innovation within Africa’s tech ecosystem. We are thrilled to have Interswitch as a key sponsor for the 2024 edition. Their role as a pioneer in Africa’s fintech landscape aligns perfectly with our vision of showcasing the transformative power of technology on the continent. Together, we look forward to sparking discussions that will shape the next wave of growth in Africa’s tech and digital payment space.”

The two-day event will feature a range of activities, including keynote presentations, insightful panel sessions, and networking opportunities. This year’s edition promises to connect entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of technology in Africa.

Interswitch recognises the power of partnerships and is committed to supporting platforms that foster meaningful conversations, deepen financial inclusion, and drive the prosperity of Africa’s digital economy.