Stanbic IBTC Bank Honoured As ‘Best Corporate Bank’ By International Business Magazine

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been recognised as the “Best Corporate Bank” by the International Business Magazine, underscoring its dedication to excellence in corporate banking. This prestigious accolade reflects the bank’s relentless pursuit of innovative solutions that not only foster business growth but also contribute to the economic development of Nigeria.

The International Business Magazine Awards celebrate outstanding organisations and individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their fields. The awards have carved a niche for themselves globally, showcasing the incredible achievements of executives who display excellent leadership qualities, along with adherence to prudent business practices.

Commenting on the award, Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director of Corporate and Transaction Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “This award reflects our team’s relentless commitment to providing superior banking solutions that empower businesses to thrive. We strive to create value for our clients through innovative products and exceptional service.”

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed, and this recognition serves as a testament to the hard work and innovation displayed by its team. As the bank continues to evolve, it remains committed to driving growth and providing exceptional banking solutions that meet the demands of its clients worldwide.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, asserted: “Receiving the ‘Best Corporate Bank’ award from International Business Magazine reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and exceptional client service. This accolade reflects the skill and dedication of our outstanding team and the deep trust our clients have in us. We are resolutely focused on empowering businesses and fuelling sustainable economic growth in Nigeria with our unparalleled corporate banking solutions.”

