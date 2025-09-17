Adopt-A-School initiative: Stanbic IBTC Transforms Learning At Hausawa Model Primary School In Kano State

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has renovated Hausawa Model Primary School, Kano State, as part of its Adopt-A-School initiative. The initiative marks the ninth school to benefit from the organisation’s commitment to educational development in Nigeria.

Hausawa Model Primary School has undergone extensive upgrades, including the construction of a new 2-classroom block with modern classroom furniture, comprehensive upgrades to offices for school administration, and the establishment of a state-of-the-art computer laboratory equipped with ten computers and workstations. The bank also constructed eight new toilet facilities, developed a mini football pitch, and established a mini library to foster reading culture among students. These improvements will benefit over 648 students and staff members.

L-R: Alh Garba Musa, former Permanent Secretary Ministry of Lands Kano State, Mallam Auwal Miko,Heas teacher Hausawa Model Primary School, Wole Adeniyi, CE, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Alhaji Ahmad Ibrahim Muhammad Sekure, Chairman Tarauni Local Government; Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Head, Brand and Marketing; Stanbic IBTC Holdings and some students at the handover ceremony of Hausawa Model Primary School kano forming part of the Stanbic IBTC’s Adopt-A-School initiative.

Kunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, emphasised the long-term nature of the programme, saying that the initiative was part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“Our Adopt-A-School initiative embodies our dedication to fostering sustainable growth and development in Nigeria. We believe that every child deserves access to a conducive learning environment, and through our efforts at Hausawa Model Primary School, we are taking another step toward achieving this goal,” he stated. “Investing in education is an investment in our collective future.”

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, also commented on the project’s impact, noting the comprehensive approach taken at the school.

“We believe that investing in education is investing in our collective future, we recognise that every child deserves a conducive learning environment where they can explore their potential and dream big, through our continued efforts at Hausawa model school and beyond, we are paving the way for the nation’s future leaders”

The renovation project aims to create a more conducive learning environment for students while addressing critical infrastructure needs including sanitation facilities and recreational spaces.

Prior to Hausawa Model Primary School, Stanbic IBTC had adopted eight other schools across various Nigerian states, demonstrating a commitment to diverse geographic representation in their educational support. The organisation has consistently focused the initiative on comprehensive interventions that address multiple aspects of the educational environment.

Environmental beautification efforts included planting 30 trees and flowers across school grounds, creating a more pleasant learning atmosphere while promoting environmental consciousness among students.

The project was officially inaugurated during a ceremony attended by distinguished dignitaries and community leaders, emphasising the collaborative approach essential for sustainable educational development in Nigeria.