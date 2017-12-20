Stanbic IBTC Assigns 49.5million Scrip Shares to Shareholders

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has distributed a total of 49,465,731 ordinary shares of 50k each to shareholders.

The addition ordinary shares were listed on the trading platform of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last Friday.

It was gathered that the additional shares arose from the Scrip Dividend Scheme offered by the firm to its eligible shareholders, who chose to receive new ordinary shares in exchange for cash dividends with respect to the 5 kobo final dividend declared for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Also, the newly listed shares came from the 60 kobo interim dividend declared by the company for the period ended June 30, 2017.

With this listing of 49,465,731 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has now increased from 10 billion to 10.05 billion ordinary shares.