Stakeholders urged to contribute to policy dialogue on child online safety in Nigeria

KEY POINTS

Experts warn that while the internet offers opportunities for children, it also exposes them to risks such as cyberbullying, exploitation and harmful content.

Nigeria is considering policy options including age restrictions, stronger verification systems and increased platform accountability.

Stakeholders have been invited to contribute to a national survey to help shape child online protection policies.

MAIN STORY

As digital technologies continue to expand access to information and communication, stakeholders have raised concerns over the growing risks children face online, prompting calls for stronger protective policies in Nigeria.

While the internet offers significant opportunities for learning, creativity and social interaction, experts note that it also exposes children to dangers such as cyberbullying, harmful online content, exploitation, misuse of personal data and emerging threats linked to artificial intelligence tools.

In response to these concerns, discussions are ongoing around potential policy approaches aimed at strengthening child online protection across the country’s digital ecosystem.

THE ISSUES

With increasing internet penetration among young people, safeguarding children online has become a critical policy priority.

Proposals under consideration include introducing age restrictions for certain platforms, improving age verification mechanisms, strengthening platform accountability measures and enhancing regulatory oversight of digital service providers.

Policy analysts say developing effective safeguards requires balancing protection with children’s rights to information, participation and digital inclusion.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Stakeholders emphasise that public participation is essential to ensure that any regulatory framework reflects Nigeria’s unique social and technological realities.

Parents, educators, digital professionals, civil society organisations and young people themselves are therefore being encouraged to contribute their perspectives through a national survey on child online safety.

According to organisers, the initiative is aimed at gathering insights that will guide the development of evidence-based policies capable of addressing emerging digital risks.

WHAT’S NEXT

Stakeholders have been invited to participate in the consultation process by completing an online survey designed to capture public views on child online protection.

The feedback collected will inform future policy decisions on how best to safeguard children while enabling them to benefit from digital opportunities.

BOTTOM LINE

As Nigeria navigates the challenges of an increasingly digital society, inclusive policy dialogue and stakeholder engagement are expected to play a key role in building a safer online environment for children.