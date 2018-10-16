Society of Nigerian Artists, MUSON to Celebrate 22nd Music Festival

The Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) in active partnership with the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) on the special occasion of its 22nd Musical Festival, presents “Music Meets Art” a 3-part programme, to celebrate the unique interrelations between art and music.

Starting from October 17th to October 28th, the event will feature an Art Exhibition, Awards Dinner and Art Auction at the MUSON Centre Lagos.

The Art Exhibition which commenced with a nation-wide call for entries is set to feature portraits of celebrated musical composers and artists (living and deceased), as well as works inspired by dance, festivals and music. The highlight of this exhibition will be a 7-year compilation showcase by renowned artist, Diseye Tantua about artists living in Ghana and Nigeria; their working lives, thinking processes and inspiration as well as artworks done by Sickle Cell patients to support the fight against Sickle Cell Anaemia.

An Awards dinner will be held in honour of celebrated artist, Kolade Oshinowo to mark his 70th birthday anniversary. The Dinner will recognise and honour individuals who have promoted the visual arts in the past year. It will also serve as a launching pad to unveil the SNA’s Hall of Fame, a memorial to celebrated musicians and artists.

The Art Auction of select pieces from the exhibition will raise funds towards achieving the SNA’s objectives including a new secretariat and an academic journal.

The 10-day celebration is expected to play host to eminent personalities from the African Arts Industry, Embassies, High commissions, arts enthusiasts, students and the general public at large.