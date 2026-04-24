Stakeholders call for phased solar import ban to protect energy access

Keypoints

Experts at the Solar Power Nigeria Media Training in Abuja are advocating for a 3- to 5-year gradual phase-out of solar panel imports.

The Federal Government previously announced plans to curb imports after investing over 200 billion Naira to stimulate local production.

Campaigners warn that an abrupt ban could cause solar prices to skyrocket, making clean energy unaffordable for millions.

Key requirements for local manufacturing success include policy stability, access to financing, and strict quality standards for “Made in Nigeria” panels.

A recent report suggests many Nigerians are unaware of the proposed ban and prefer incentives for raw material imports to support local assembly.

Main Story

Nigeria is currently navigating a delicate balance between fostering industrial sovereignty and maintaining essential energy access.

At a sector-wide training session in Abuja on Thursday, April 23, 2026, energy experts cautioned the government against an immediate ban on solar panel imports.

While there is unanimous support for building a domestic manufacturing base, stakeholders like Joseph Ibrahim of the Secure Energy Project argue that the transition must be a “roadmap, not a sudden shift.”

The government’s push for local production follows a 200 billion Naira investment aimed at creating jobs and securing the supply chain. however, the current reality is that the infrastructure for full-scale local manufacturing is not yet fully mature.

Experts warn that a premature ban could leave frontline communities in the dark, particularly affecting healthcare delivery and small-scale livelihoods that rely on affordable solar kits.

The consensus is that Nigeria should focus on creating an enabling environment—including infrastructure for factories and duty waivers for raw materials—before shutting the door on international supply.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the affordability-access gap; if imports are cut before local factories reach economies of scale, the price of solar panels will surge, halting progress in rural electrification. Authorities must solve the problem of quality assurance and regulatory enforcement, as a shift to local production must not result in a market flooded with substandard “Made in Nigeria” products that fail consumers.

Furthermore, there is a policy-instability risk; investors require long-term certainty and specialized infrastructure to build plants, which cannot be achieved with laws that “change with the wind.” To succeed, the government must adopt a phased approach that allows workers to learn specialized skills and ensures that “local manufacturing and energy access grow together.”

What’s Being Said

“We wholeheartedly support local manufacturing… but if we rush this, we risk making solar power too expensive for the millions,” stated Joseph Ibrahim.

Femi Asonibare of Environmental Sustainability and Green Economy noted that respondents in recent studies “advocated for phase ban with collaboration with some incentives for importing raw material.”

What’s Next

The Solar Power Nigeria Coalition is expected to present a formal 3-to-5-year roadmap to the Federal Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Discussions are anticipated regarding tax incentives for raw materials such as solar cells and tempered glass to help local assembly plants scale up.

The government may launch a specialized training program for solar technicians and factory workers to bridge the technical skills gap ahead of the proposed phase-out.

Further surveys will likely be conducted to assess the readiness of local infrastructure in states identified as potential manufacturing hubs.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s path to a “supply chain that begins and ends on our soil” is vital for the future, but stakeholders are clear: the transition must be handled with care. A phased approach ensures that as the country builds its own panels, it does not inadvertently turn off the lights for its most vulnerable citizens.