Arsenal edge West Ham to move within reach of Premier League glory

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Arsenal defeated West Ham 1-0 at the London Stadium after a dramatic late VAR intervention.

Leandro Trossard scored the decisive goal in the 83rd minute.

West Ham had a stoppage-time equaliser ruled out following a VAR review for a foul on David Raya.

Arsenal are now five points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side could win their first league title since 2004 within the next two matches.

Main Story

Arsenal moved a step closer to ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title after a controversial 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to create clear-cut opportunities for much of the encounter before Belgian forward Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute with a strike that deflected past West Ham goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The match appeared destined for late drama when West Ham believed they had secured an equaliser deep into stoppage time. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya dropped the ball inside his six-yard box under pressure from Pablo, allowing Callum Wilson to fire into the net.

However, referee Chris Kavanagh was instructed by VAR official Darren England to review the incident at the pitch-side monitor. After a lengthy delay, the goal was ruled out for a foul on Raya, sparking furious reactions from West Ham supporters and relief among Arsenal players and fans.

The result leaves Arsenal five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s side still have a game in hand against Crystal Palace. Arsenal can now secure their first English league title since the 2003-04 “Invincibles” campaign if they win their remaining fixtures against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

The Gunners are also enjoying one of the strongest seasons in the club’s modern history after reaching the UEFA Champions League final, where they are scheduled to face Paris Saint-Germain later this month in Budapest. Arteta’s men showed resilience throughout the contest despite losing defender Ben White to injury in the first half, which forced Declan Rice into a temporary defensive role.

West Ham also created several dangerous moments, with David Raya producing crucial saves to deny Valentin Castellanos and Mateus Fernandes before Arsenal eventually found the breakthrough.

Martin Odegaard combined cleverly with Rice before feeding Trossard, whose effort took a heavy deflection on its way into the net.

The victory further strengthens Arsenal’s push for a potential league and Champions League double — an achievement that would mark one of the greatest seasons in the club’s history.

What’s Being Said

“It was a very brave call from the referee and VAR in a huge moment of the season,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the match.

“When you look at the action carefully, it is a foul and the goal had to be disallowed. These are moments that can decide the history of clubs.”

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo criticised the decision and questioned the consistency of officiating standards.

“There is too much doubt around these situations. Sometimes they are given, sometimes they are not,” Nuno said.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville also weighed in on the incident, describing it as one of the most significant VAR moments in Premier League history.

What’s Next

Arsenal will host Burnley in their next Premier League fixture knowing victory could move them within touching distance of the title. Manchester City face Crystal Palace in a crucial game in hand that could determine whether the title race goes down to the final weekend. West Ham, meanwhile, remain in the relegation battle and will need positive results from their remaining fixtures to boost their survival hopes.

Bottom Line

Arsenal survived a major late scare against West Ham, with a controversial VAR decision potentially shaping the outcome of the Premier League title race. With only two matches remaining, the Gunners are now on the verge of ending more than two decades without a league crown.