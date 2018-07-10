SPAR Nigeria Emerges Winner of Outstanding Retail Brand of The Year Award

SPAR, leading chain of hypermarket stores, has been announced as the 2018 winner of the Outstanding Retail Brand of the Year award. This announcement was made at the 6th edition of the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards that took place in Lagos on Friday July 6th 2018. The award presented to SPAR Nigeria was in recognition of its excellent service delivery and immense contribution to the Nigerian retail sector through her stores located across the country.

Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Awards is an annual event that recognises and celebrates outstanding personalities and brands for their contributions in their various industries. The award ceremony, since inception six years ago, has become the benchmark for recognizing and celebrating talents and milestones in the integrated marketing communication industry in Nigeria.

In his response to the recognition of the brand, Head of Marketing, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith said “SPAR Nigeria is delighted to be recognized as the Outstanding Retail Brand of the Year. SPAR is deeply grateful to the Marketing Edge, the organizers of the Awards for putting together a magnificent platform for Brands to be recognized. We are humbled by this award and see it as an incentive to serve our customers better. It means a lot, especially to the members of staff, these are the people who have built the brands. It’s not a prize for one department, it’s for the entire organization and we see it as a real honour.”

According to him, Our brand philosophy of “My Nigeria My SPAR” is a reflection of our total belief in Nigeria and we would continually provide quality products and services that will enhance the quality of lives of our customers. We will never relent in making meaningful contributions to retail industry at large. ”

Other awards that has been won by SPAR Nigeria include the African Quality Achievement Awards and the Brand of the Year 2016-2017, Supermarket Nigeria by World Branding Awards, London.