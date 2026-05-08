Health expert warns against excessive use of soursop leaves

Key Points

A health expert warns that overuse of soursop leaves may cause serious health problems.

Claims about soursop treating diseases like cancer and diabetes are not fully proven in humans.

Excessive consumption may affect the nervous system and blood pressure.

Experts say herbal remedies should be used carefully and with medical guidance.

Pregnant women and people with certain health conditions are advised to avoid it.

Main Story

A health and wellness expert has advised Nigerians to be cautious about the growing use of soursop leaves for treating illnesses, warning that excessive consumption may be harmful to health.

Speaking in Abuja, retired pharmacist and wellness coach Opeoluwa Aremu said many people believe soursop leaves can cure serious diseases, but there is not enough scientific evidence to support many of these claims.

According to her, soursop leaves contain antioxidants and other natural compounds that may have health benefits. However, most studies on the plant have been carried out in laboratories or on animals, with limited research involving humans.

“There are promising findings, but they are not enough to confirm that soursop leaves can treat illnesses like cancer, diabetes, or infections in humans,” she said.

Aremu explained that while some people use the leaves as herbal remedies, taking too much for a long period could become dangerous.

She warned that excessive use may damage the nervous system, lower blood pressure to unsafe levels, and even lead to symptoms linked to neurological disorders.

“Soursop leaves can be useful if used carefully, but overuse can affect the body negatively,” she said. “It should not be taken continuously for a long time.”

The Issues

The use of herbal remedies has become increasingly popular in Nigeria, partly because of rising healthcare costs and the belief that natural products are always safe.

Social media has also contributed to the spread of unverified health information, with many people promoting herbal mixtures without medical evidence or professional guidance.

One major concern is that there is no standard dosage for herbal products like soursop leaves. Different people prepare them in different ways, making it difficult to know how much is safe to consume.

Some people boil the leaves into tea, while others blend or juice them. According to Aremu, juicing the leaves may increase the concentration of active compounds and raise the risk of toxicity.

Another issue is the possible interaction between soursop leaves and prescription medications.

What’s Being Said

Opeoluwa Aremu warned that people taking medications for high blood pressure or diabetes should be especially careful.

“If combined with blood pressure or diabetes medication, it may lead to dangerously low levels,” she explained.

She also advised pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as individuals with neurological conditions, to avoid using soursop leaves without medical supervision.

Aremu stressed the need for more scientific research and stronger public awareness on the safe use of herbal products.

“People should understand that because something is natural does not automatically make it safe,” she said.

What’s Next

Health experts are calling for better regulation of herbal products and more education on their possible risks and side effects.

There are also growing calls for scientific studies to properly determine safe dosages and confirm the actual medical benefits of commonly used herbs.

Medical professionals continue to encourage Nigerians to seek proper healthcare advice before using herbal treatments regularly.

Bottom Line

While soursop leaves may contain beneficial compounds, experts say excessive or prolonged use can be risky.

Health professionals advise Nigerians to avoid self-medication and always seek medical guidance before using herbal remedies, especially for serious health conditions.

Natural does not always mean safe, and moderation remains important.