Africa CDC confirms recovery of Ebola frontline workers in DRC

KEY POINTS

Africa CDC said four frontline health workers in Ituri, DRC, who were affected by Ebola, have fully recovered and been discharged.

The agency described the recovery as a key milestone in ongoing outbreak response efforts.

WHO said the Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda was declared a PHEIC under International Health Regulations procedures.

MAIN STORY

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that four frontline health workers affected by Ebola in Ituri, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), have fully recovered and received their discharge certificates.

The agency announced this in a post on its official X account on Sunday, describing the development as a positive milestone in ongoing response efforts against the outbreak.

According to Africa CDC, the recovery of the health workers represents an important moment for teams and communities involved in efforts to stop Ebola transmission and reduce fatalities.

“It is a powerful moment for the response teams and communities working to stop transmission and save lives,” the statement said.

The agency also reaffirmed its continued support for the DRC and its partners as they work to contain the outbreak and strengthen response systems. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) over the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and Uganda followed established procedures under the International Health Regulations (IHR).

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, told the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva that the decision was made under Article 12 of the IHR due to rising concerns about the scale of the outbreak.

“On May 18, I declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for an Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda,” he said.

He added that this was the first time a WHO Director-General had declared a PHEIC before convening an Emergency Committee.

“It was done under Article 12 of the IHR after consulting both health ministers, due to concerns over the scale and speed of the epidemic,” Ghebreyesus said.

The Emergency Committee is expected to meet to review the situation and issue temporary recommendations as the outbreak continues to evolve.

THE ISSUES

The Ebola outbreak in parts of Central and East Africa has raised renewed concerns over cross-border transmission risks, emergency preparedness, and the capacity of health systems to respond rapidly to epidemic escalation. Health authorities continue to monitor developments as response coordination intensifies.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It is a powerful moment for the response teams and communities working to stop transmission and save lives,” said Africa CDC.

“On May 18, I declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for an Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

“It was done under Article 12 of the IHR after consulting both health ministers, due to concerns over the scale and speed of the epidemic,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

WHAT’S NEXT

The WHO Emergency Committee is expected to convene to assess the outbreak and issue recommendations.

Africa CDC is expected to continue coordination with DRC authorities and regional partners.

Surveillance and containment efforts are expected to intensify across affected zones.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line: While the recovery of frontline health workers signals progress in the response, health authorities warn that the Ebola outbreak remains active. Coordinated international and regional action will be critical to preventing further spread.