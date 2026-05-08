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Friday, May 8, 2026
Home Business News BUSINESS & ECONOMY Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, May 8th, 2026

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, May 8th, 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange,the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1365 per $1 on Friday, May 8th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1350 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Thursday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1398 and buy at ₦1387 on Thursday 7th May, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Selling Rate₦1398
Buying Rate₦1387

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)CBN Rate Today
Highest Rate₦1365
Lowest Rate₦1350

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, May 5th, 2026

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