SON secures international recognition for Nigeria’s measurement standards

By Emmanuella Opara | October 14th 2026

KEY POINTS

-Nigeria has secured international recognition for its measurement standards through the signing of the Mutual Recognition Arrangement of the International Committee for Weights and Measures.

-The agreement is expected to improve acceptance of Nigerian calibration certificates, support cross-border trade and reduce reliance on foreign measurement services.

-Three laboratories at the National Metrology Institute have received accreditation for mass, temperature and pressure measurements.

-SON has certified 131 companies and 220 products under the African Quality Mark.

-The organisation has also secured approval for 217 Nigerian Industrial Standards and developed more than 80 standards for compressed natural gas.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria has secured international recognition for its measurement standards following the signing of the Mutual Recognition Arrangement of the International Committee for Weights and Measures (CIPM MRA) in France by the Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke.

The agreement is expected to strengthen the international acceptance of Nigeria’s calibration and measurement certificates, facilitate cross-border trade and reduce local manufacturers’ dependence on foreign metrology services.

SON disclosed the development in a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Ethan Talatu, on Wednesday. The organisation said Okeke signed the arrangement on behalf of Nigeria at the 28th meeting of the General Conference on Weights and Measures.

The milestone coincided with Okeke’s third anniversary in office and followed Nigeria’s admission as an Associate State of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) on June 4, 2026.

Okeke said the arrangement would enable Nigeria to demonstrate the equivalence of its measurement standards with those of other participating countries, allowing its calibration and measurement certificates to gain international recognition.

“The CIPM MRA provides a framework for national metrology institutes to demonstrate the equivalence of our measurement standards, enabling our calibration and measurement certificates to gain international recognition,” Okeke said.

“Its main outputs, internationally recognised Calibration and Measurement Capabilities, are published in the BIPM Key Comparison Database,” he added.

According to the SON director-general, the agreement is expected to improve international confidence in Nigeria’s measurement capabilities, strengthen the organisation’s technical authority and create opportunities for scientific collaboration and capacity building.

Local manufacturers and small businesses are also expected to benefit from improved access to product testing and certification services, potentially making it easier for Nigerian products to gain acceptance in foreign markets.

The development builds on the accreditation of three laboratories at Nigeria’s National Metrology Institute for mass, temperature and pressure measurements. The laboratories received accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard through the Egyptian Accreditation Council.

SON said the recognition forms part of its wider efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s quality infrastructure and improve the competitiveness of locally manufactured goods.

As part of its digital transformation programme, the organisation has introduced the Digital Standards Platform, the electronic Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (e-MANCAP) and the Electronic Product Registration System.

It has also moved its SON Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) and import permit processes to the National Single Window.

These reforms earned SON second place among federal ministries, departments and agencies in the 2024 Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council Transparency and Efficiency Report.

The organisation has further certified 131 companies and 220 products under the African Quality Mark, supporting local producers seeking access to continental markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Other initiatives include the Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy for 2024 to 2027 and the approval of 217 Nigerian Industrial Standards.

SON has also developed more than 80 standards for compressed natural gas, supporting the Federal Government’s efforts to expand gas-powered transportation.

The organisation said the international recognition of Nigeria’s measurement standards would complement these initiatives by strengthening confidence in Nigerian products, supporting industrial development and improving the country’s participation in global trade.

THE ISSUES

International recognition of measurement standards can help reduce technical barriers to trade by making it easier for businesses in different countries to accept one another’s calibration and measurement results.

For Nigerian manufacturers, the arrangement could reduce the need to rely on foreign measurement services, potentially lowering testing-related costs and easing access to export markets.

The development also highlights the importance of reliable testing laboratories and recognised quality standards in ensuring that locally manufactured products meet international requirements.

However, the expected benefits will depend on the effective implementation of the arrangement and the ability of Nigerian businesses to access accredited testing and certification services.

SON’s existing initiatives, including laboratory accreditation, digital certification systems and the development of national standards, form part of the infrastructure needed to support these objectives.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The CIPM MRA provides a framework for national metrology institutes to demonstrate the equivalence of our measurement standards, enabling our calibration and measurement certificates to gain international recognition,” Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, said.

“Its main outputs, internationally recognised Calibration and Measurement Capabilities, are published in the BIPM Key Comparison Database,” Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke said.

WHAT’S NEXT

SON is expected to continue strengthening Nigeria’s measurement and quality infrastructure through laboratory accreditation, standards development and digital certification initiatives.

The international arrangement is expected to support the wider acceptance of Nigerian calibration certificates and facilitate trade, while further improvements in testing capacity and compliance will be important to manufacturers seeking access to overseas markets.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s international recognition under the CIPM MRA could make it easier for local manufacturers to demonstrate product quality and compete in foreign markets. The development also strengthens SON’s efforts to improve measurement standards, reduce dependence on foreign services and support industrial growth.