Edo Assembly receives Okpebholo’s 2026 supplementary budget proposal

By Emmanuella Opara | October 13th, 2026

KEY POINTS

-The Edo State House of Assembly has received Governor Monday Okpebholo’s 2026 Supplementary Appropriation Bill for consideration and approval.

-The Speaker, Yekini Idaiye, said the proposal would be scheduled for consideration at a later date.

-Lawmakers have referred a bill seeking to establish the Edo State Emergency Management Agency to the Committee on Environment and Sustainability.

-The proposed agency is intended to provide a legal and operational framework for responding to emergencies, including flooding and environmental challenges associated with prolonged dry weather.

-Lawmakers supporting the bill said it would provide legal backing for emergency response, including access to budgetary provisions and relief materials.

MAIN STORY

The Edo State House of Assembly has received Governor Monday Okpebholo’s 2026 Supplementary Appropriation Bill for legislative consideration and approval.

The Speaker, Yekini Idaiye, announced the development during plenary in Benin on Monday after reading a letter from the governor formally transmitting the proposal to the legislature.

Idaiye said the supplementary budget would be listed on the Order Paper for consideration at a later date, paving the way for further legislative action on the proposal.

The supplementary budget was one of the matters brought before the assembly during the sitting, which also considered legislation aimed at strengthening emergency management in the state.

Lawmakers referred a bill seeking to establish the Edo State Emergency Management Agency to the Committee on Environment and Sustainability for further consideration.

The referral followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Sunday Ojezele, and seconded by Charity Aiguobarueghian, who represents Ovia North-East II constituency.

Leading the debate, Ojezele cited Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which identifies the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government.

He said the proposed legislation was intended to establish a legal and operational framework for the agency and its governing council to enable them to respond effectively to emergencies.

The emergencies identified include flooding during the rainy season and environmental challenges associated with prolonged dry weather.

Other lawmakers who supported the proposal included Edosa Richard of Oredo West, Natasha Osawaru of Egor, Donald Okogbe of Akoko-Edo II and Maria Edeko of Esan North-East II.

They emphasised the need for an effective emergency management system to protect lives and property across the state.

The lawmakers also argued that the proposed law would provide the legal foundation for emergency response operations, including access to budgetary provisions and relief materials.

Following the debate, Idaiye referred the bill to the Committee on Environment and Sustainability for further legislative work.

The assembly subsequently adjourned plenary until Tuesday, October 13.

THE ISSUES

The supplementary budget proposal now before the Edo State House of Assembly requires legislative consideration before any approval can be granted. The governor’s transmission of the bill marks the beginning of that process, while the Speaker’s announcement indicates that the proposal is yet to be scheduled for consideration.

The proposed emergency management agency represents a separate legislative matter focused on the state’s capacity to respond to disasters and environmental challenges.

Flooding during the rainy season and difficulties associated with prolonged dry weather were specifically identified during the debate as situations the proposed agency would be expected to address.

The legislation also seeks to establish a governing structure and provide a legal basis for the agency’s operations. Lawmakers supporting the bill have highlighted the importance of access to budgetary provisions and relief materials in responding to emergencies.

Both matters now require further action by the legislature, with the supplementary budget awaiting consideration and the emergency management bill referred to the relevant committee.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Edo State House of Assembly is expected to schedule Governor Okpebholo’s 2026 Supplementary Appropriation Bill for consideration at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Environment and Sustainability will undertake further legislative work on the proposed Edo State Emergency Management Agency bill before any subsequent action by the assembly.

The house is scheduled to resume plenary on Tuesday, October 13.

BOTTOM LINE

The Edo Assembly has received Okpebholo’s 2026 supplementary budget proposal but has yet to consider it for approval. Lawmakers have also referred a bill to establish a state emergency management agency to a committee for further examination, with the proposed legislation intended to strengthen responses to flooding and other environmental emergencies.