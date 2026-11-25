By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 25th, 2026

Key Points

· Air Peace will begin London-Owerri flights on December 15, opening a new international route between the UK and South-East Nigeria

· The airline announced the service in a statement on Monday

· Flights will operate from London’s Gatwick and Heathrow airports

· The service will use Air Peace’s Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft

· Air Peace credited the Imo State and Federal Governments, including Governor Hope Uzodimma and Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo

· Economy passengers get two 23kg checked bags, while Business Class passengers get two 32kg bags

Main Story

Air Peace says all is set to open a new international travel corridor between the United Kingdom and South-East Nigeria with the start of its London-Owerri flights from December 15. The airline announced this in a statement on Monday, It said the service is expected to bring considerable relief to residents of Imo State and neighbouring states, particularly families, businesspeople and members of the Nigerian diaspora who have had to travel through other airports before connecting to destinations in the South-East. The route will operate from London’s Gatwick and Heathrow airports, giving travellers more flexibility when planning journeys.

Air Peace attributed the development to a joint effort by the Imo State and Federal Governments, particularly the contributions of Governor Hope Uzodimma and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo. It said the minister played a key role in securing President Bola Tinubu’s approval for Owerri Airport to begin international operations.

The Issues

For years, travellers from the South-East have had to fly through Lagos, Abuja or other airports before reaching Owerri, adding time, cost and inconvenience. A direct international link addresses a long-standing complaint among families and the diaspora, especially at year-end when travel demand peaks.

The route also tests the readiness of Owerri Airport for international traffic. The approval for international operations was secured at the highest level, but passengers will want to see smooth handling of immigration, customs and baggage at the airport once flights begin, The statement did not give the flight schedule, frequency or fares, so how often the service will run and how competitive it will be on price remains unclear.

What’s Being Said

Air Peace said the route is expected to bring “opportunities for stronger family connections, business exchanges and tourism between the United Kingdom and South-Eastern Nigeria, The airline said passengers will fly on its premium Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, “which offers spacious cabins, comfortable seating and inflight meals featuring Nigerian and international cuisine.” It said the new connection is part of its broader ambition to expand its international and domestic operations while making air travel more accessible to Nigerians.

What’s Next

Flights begin on December 15, and attention will turn to ticket availability, schedules and demand during the festive season. Passengers should watch for announcements on frequency and fares, Observers will also watch how Owerri Airport copes with its first international operations, and whether other airlines follow with routes into South-East Nigeria.

Bottom Line

Air Peace’s London-Owerri service promises to spare South-East travellers and the diaspora a connecting journey, with its success depending on schedules, pricing and how well Owerri Airport handles its first international flights.