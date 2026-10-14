COEASU demands full implementation of 2026 renegotiated agreement

By Emmanuella Opara | October 14th 2026

KEY POINTS

-The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has urged federal and state governments to fully implement the 2026 renegotiated agreement.

-The union called for the timely payment of lecturers’ allowances, improved welfare and implementation of the seven-rung academic career structure.

-COEASU also called for adequate funding, staffing and facilities to support the dual mandate policy in eligible colleges of education.

-PenCom’s National Commission for Colleges of Education Executive Secretary, Dr Angela Ajala, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving teacher education.

-The union’s 2026 Teachers’ Day celebration featured scholarships for outstanding NCE students, the unveiling of an academic journal and announcements of service awards.

MAIN STORY

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has called on the Federal Government and state governments to fully implement the 2026 renegotiated agreement, particularly provisions covering lecturers’ allowances, welfare and career progression.

The union said the agreement would only deliver meaningful benefits if its provisions translated into improved working conditions for academic staff in colleges of education.

National President of COEASU, Dr Ahmed Lawan Waziri, made the call on Wednesday during the union’s 2026 Teachers’ Day celebration at Ukeje Hall, the headquarters of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) in Abuja.

“The value of an agreement is realised when its provisions improve the working lives of those it covers,” Waziri said.

He urged the relevant authorities to incorporate agreed allowances into lecturers’ monthly emoluments and implement the seven-rung academic career structure.

Waziri commended President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, and other officials for their contributions to the renegotiation process and efforts to advance teacher education.

He also appealed to state governments and the management of state-owned colleges of education to give the agreement equal attention, noting that lecturers in state institutions played an important role in preparing teachers for the country.

The COEASU president reaffirmed the union’s commitment to constructive engagement with governments and institutional management to address challenges facing colleges of education while protecting academic standards.

He also called for adequate funding and resources to support the dual mandate policy, which allows eligible colleges of education to offer both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and approved degree programmes.

The policy, he said, requires sufficient staffing, facilities and clear academic guidelines to ensure effective implementation.

Representing the Minister of Education at the event, NCCE Executive Secretary, Dr Angela Ajala, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening teacher education and improving teachers’ professional capacity.

Ajala said ongoing reforms were aimed at producing qualified and competent teachers capable of responding to changing educational needs.

She identified digital technology, artificial intelligence, inclusive education and emerging social challenges as factors reshaping classrooms, stressing the need for continuous professional development.

According to her, the government is pursuing teacher professionalisation initiatives, including an accelerated pathway towards professional certification and licensing for eligible non-professional teachers already working in the sector.

“The duty is clear. A teacher must never be left behind by the very changes he or she seeks to teach,” Ajala said.

She explained that the dual mandate policy was designed to expand access to quality teacher education by enabling eligible colleges to run NCE and approved degree programmes, subject to relevant accreditation requirements.

Ajala commended COEASU for its contributions to teacher education and urged the union to sustain constructive engagement, research and professional development.

She also highlighted scholarships awarded to outstanding NCE students from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, describing the initiative as an investment in the future of the teaching profession.

The beneficiaries were encouraged to uphold professional ethics, embrace innovation and maintain high academic and professional standards.

The event also featured the unveiling of the first edition of COEASU’s academic journal. Ajala said the publication could promote scholarly research, professional exchange and evidence-based education policies.

She urged the union to sustain the journal and develop it into a credible platform for research capable of informing reforms in teacher education.

Waziri congratulated the scholarship recipients and commended the lecturers, families and institutions that supported their academic achievements.

He said the scholarships reflected the union’s commitment to recognising and encouraging excellence among future teachers.

The COEASU president also announced service awards for individuals who had contributed to the development of the union and the education sector.

Those listed for Distinguished Service Awards included Dr Emmanuel Asagha, Hon. Justice Mohammed Suliamon Ambursa and Dr Gani Azeez, while Dr Ali Adamu was scheduled to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Waziri urged teachers to remain committed to effective teaching, fair assessment, responsible scholarship and students’ welfare while continuing to advocate improved working conditions.

The celebration was held after the official World Teachers’ Day on October 5, under the theme, “Standing with Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting the Profession, Advancing Its Status and Shaping Our Futures.”

World Teachers’ Day recognises teachers’ contributions to education and draws attention to their professional status, working conditions and development. The 2026 observance marks 60 years since the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organisation and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

THE ISSUES

The full implementation of the renegotiated agreement remains central to COEASU’s demands for improved welfare and career development for lecturers in colleges of education.

The union’s position highlights the need for governments to translate negotiated commitments into practical benefits, including agreed allowances and a clearly defined academic career structure.

The dual mandate policy presents another implementation challenge. While it is intended to expand access to degree programmes in eligible colleges, its effectiveness depends on adequate funding, qualified personnel, facilities and compliance with accreditation requirements.

Teacher professionalisation and continuous training are also important as technology and changing classroom needs reshape education.

The union’s demands and the government’s stated reform priorities therefore place funding, staff welfare, professional development and institutional capacity at the centre of efforts to strengthen teacher education.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The value of an agreement is realised when its provisions improve the working lives of those it covers,” Dr Ahmed Lawan Waziri, National President of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, said.

“The duty is clear. A teacher must never be left behind by the very changes he or she seeks to teach,” Dr Angela Ajala, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

COEASU is seeking action from federal and state governments to implement the renegotiated agreement, including the payment of agreed allowances and the adoption of the seven-rung academic career structure.

The implementation of the dual mandate policy will also require attention to funding, staffing, facilities and accreditation requirements.

Meanwhile, the government’s teacher professionalisation initiatives and the union’s academic journal are expected to support efforts to improve teachers’ skills, research and professional standards.

BOTTOM LINE

COEASU is calling for governments to turn the 2026 renegotiated agreement into tangible improvements in lecturers’ welfare and career progression. The union also wants adequate resources for the dual mandate policy, while teacher training, professional development and research remain important to strengthening colleges of education.