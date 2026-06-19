Soludo invests ₦80m in 80 startups, graduates 400 tech professionals in digital push

Key points

Anambra State Government has disbursed ₦80 million to 80 startups under its innovation and incubation programme.

400 young professionals graduated in robotics and network engineering to support the state’s digital economy agenda.

Government and private sector partners unveil new broadband expansion and tech campus plans to boost connectivity and jobs.

Main story

The Anambra State Government has invested ₦80 million in 80 startups as part of its drive to position the state as a leading technology and innovation hub in Nigeria.

The intervention was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Chinwe Okoli, Chief Executive Officer of the Solution Innovation District (SID) and Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Innovation and Business Incubation.

Okoli said each startup that completed the 12-week incubation programme received ₦1 million in seed funding after undergoing rigorous training in business development, market validation, financial planning and investor readiness.

She described the initiative as one of the largest single-day, state-backed startup funding programmes in Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

Governor Soludo, in the statement, said the investment reflects his administration’s vision of transforming Anambra into Africa’s Silicon Valley and expanding opportunities for young people in the digital economy.

“Our administration is committed to transforming Anambra into Africa’s Silicon Valley. This vision is driven not by politics but by a clear and strategic imperative to secure the future of our state and its people,” he said.

He urged beneficiaries to deploy their skills and funding to build sustainable businesses and create employment opportunities.

The issues

The initiative highlights the growing competition among Nigerian states to develop innovation-driven economies amid rising youth unemployment and increasing demand for digital skills.

It also reflects challenges in scaling early-stage startups, including access to capital, infrastructure gaps, and limited market access despite incubation support.

Stakeholders note that while startup funding initiatives are expanding, long-term sustainability will depend on ecosystem development, infrastructure, and private-sector participation.

What’s being said

Chief Executive Officer of SID, Chinwe Okoli, said over 111 startups have so far benefited from incubation and acceleration programmes under the state’s innovation framework.

She added that the latest intervention represents a significant milestone in government-backed startup financing.

Okoli also announced the graduation of 400 technology professionals trained in robotics and ISP network engineering.

According to her, 300 participants completed robotics training delivered in partnership with Circum Technologies, while 100 others finished a three-month ISP engineering programme in collaboration with Connekt Broadband.

“These graduates will play a crucial role in supporting the state’s ongoing 2,000-kilometre fibre-optic rollout project, particularly in extending connectivity to underserved communities,” she said.

She further disclosed that the former Government House premises are being converted into a permanent technology campus to strengthen innovation development in the state.

The Chief Executive Officer of Connekt Broadband, Ifeanyi Adirika, announced a ₦1 billion Connectivity Fund aimed at expanding broadband access across Anambra’s 21 local government areas.

He said the initiative would support internet deployment in schools, hospitals, markets and public institutions, while also creating employment opportunities for trained engineers.

What’s next

The Solution Innovation District is expected to scale up its incubation programmes and expand partnerships with private sector players to support startup growth and job creation.

The state government’s ongoing 2,000-kilometre fibre-optic rollout is also expected to accelerate, with trained engineers deployed to support infrastructure expansion.

Plans to establish a permanent technology campus are expected to further consolidate Anambra’s positioning as a regional innovation hub.

Bottom line

Anambra State’s ₦80 million startup investment and 400 tech graduate programme underscore its push toward building a structured innovation ecosystem. While the initiative expands access to funding and skills development, its long-term impact will depend on infrastructure delivery, private sector engagement, and sustained policy support for tech-driven growth.