Lagos seeks stronger global partnerships to tackle climate change impacts

Keypoints

Lagos State has called for stronger partnerships between vulnerable cities and international institutions on climate action.

The state says access to climate finance is critical for addressing rising climate risks.

Lagos is seeking localised climate funding, technology transfer and direct international collaboration.

The state wants greater support for flood modelling, coastal engineering and resilience projects.

The call was made at the Berlin Climate Mobility Forum 2026 in Germany.

Main Story

Lagos State has called for stronger partnerships between climate-vulnerable cities and international institutions, urging developed nations to increase support for communities facing the growing impacts of climate change.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, made the call during the second Berlin Climate Mobility Forum 2026 in Germany, where he participated in a panel session titled: “Protecting Rights in the Face of Sea Level Rise.” According to a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr Kunle Adeshina, Wahab said vulnerable cities require greater access to climate finance, technology transfer and direct collaboration with international institutions to strengthen adaptation and resilience efforts.

He stressed that developed countries must move beyond commitments and provide stronger financial support for coastal cities and countries in the Global South that are already dealing with the effects of climate change. Wahab noted that rising sea levels and extreme weather events continue to threaten lives, livelihoods and economic activities in coastal communities, making investment in resilient infrastructure increasingly urgent.

He also called for broader coalitions among governments, development institutions and vulnerable cities to support climate adaptation programmes and knowledge-sharing initiatives. The commissioner said technology transfer in areas such as flood modelling and coastal engineering would help cities improve their response to climate risks and strengthen long-term resilience. He added that the climate crisis cuts across national boundaries and requires coordinated global action.

Wahab said Lagos was prepared to play a leading role in climate adaptation efforts but would require stronger international cooperation to effectively confront future challenges.

The panel also featured leaders and representatives from Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Maldives, Ghana, Cabo Verde and Italy.

The Issues

Rising sea levels and extreme weather threats to coastal cities.

Limited access to climate finance for vulnerable communities.

Need for technology transfer and climate adaptation expertise.

Growing pressure on infrastructure, livelihoods and economic activities.

Insufficient funding support for countries in the Global South.

What’s Being Said

Tokunbo Wahab said: “The West must show more rhetoric and demonstrate a strong commitment to climate funding.”

He said: “Lagos is ready to lead, but cannot do it alone.”

What’s Next

Lagos will continue seeking international partnerships on climate adaptation.

The state is advocating increased climate finance for vulnerable cities.

Discussions are expected to continue around technology transfer and resilience-building initiatives.

International stakeholders may explore collaborative programmes to support climate-vulnerable communities.

Bottom Line

Lagos is pushing for stronger international support, arguing that climate-vulnerable cities need greater access to funding, technology and partnerships to effectively respond to rising climate risks.