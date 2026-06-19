FG sets aside N500bn security emergency fund amid rising insecurity, FAAC sources reveal

Key points

About ₦500 billion was reportedly deducted from May 2026 Federation Account revenues to finance a national security emergency intervention.

The deduction comes amid escalating security challenges, including banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, and violent crimes across the country.

Economists have backed the initiative but insist on transparency and accountability, while the DSS has opposed foreign funding for a proposed security trust fund.

Main story

The Federal Government has reportedly set aside about ₦500 billion from the May 2026 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue to finance a national security emergency intervention aimed at addressing Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

Multiple sources familiar with the FAAC proceedings disclosed that the deduction was made before the monthly revenue-sharing exercise among the Federal Government, state governments, and local government councils.

One senior official confirmed that the fund formed part of pre-distribution adjustments made to the federation revenue for the month.

“FAAC deducted ₦500 billion for the national security emergency fund this month,” the source said.

Another official disclosed that the deduction contributed significantly to the difference between total revenue generated and the amount eventually shared among the three tiers of government.

The development emerged as FAAC announced the distribution of ₦2.30 trillion as revenue allocation for May 2026, representing an increase of ₦43 billion from the ₦2.26 trillion shared in April.

According to the official FAAC communiqué, total gross revenue available in May stood at ₦3.395 trillion. From this amount, ₦123.55 billion was deducted as the cost of collection, while ₦971.61 billion was earmarked for transfers and refunds.

Documents obtained from the FAAC meeting showed that ₦250 billion was allocated to a Military Intervention Fund, ₦252 billion to an Infrastructure Development Fund for states, and ₦450 billion to the Non-Oil Excess Revenue Account, bringing total major deductions to ₦952 billion.

Although the communiqué did not specifically identify a ₦500 billion security fund, sources maintained that the emergency security allocation formed part of the transfers and refunds captured before revenue distribution.

The Federal Government received ₦818.68 billion from the May allocation, while state governments received ₦759.14 billion. Local government councils shared ₦534.28 billion, while oil-producing states received ₦188.13 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

The issues

The reported security intervention fund comes at a time when Nigeria continues to battle multiple security threats across different regions.

The country faces persistent insurgency in the North-East, banditry and mass abductions in the North-West, farmer-herder conflicts in the North-Central, separatist agitations in the South-East, and crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

Despite significant annual budgetary allocations to defence and security agencies, attacks on communities, kidnappings for ransom, and assaults on security formations have continued to challenge the nation’s security architecture.

The proposal has also reignited discussions on how security funds are managed and whether additional funding will translate into measurable improvements in public safety.

What’s being said

Economic experts have largely welcomed the initiative, describing security as a prerequisite for economic growth, investment, and national stability.

Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, said additional funding for security was necessary given existing resource gaps in personnel recruitment, equipment procurement, surveillance infrastructure, and operational logistics.

“Everybody agreed that not enough is being done on security, not enough is being spent on security, and the funding gaps on security are obvious,” Teriba said.

He, however, stressed the need for transparency in the management of the proposed fund.

“It is up to them to reassure Nigerians that this time they mean well and that they can be transparent about what they want to use this funding for,” he added.

Professor of Economics and Public Policy at the University of Uyo, Prof. Akpan Ekpo, described security as essential for attracting and sustaining investments.

“Without security, all the investments coming in will not work. With security, you can develop a place,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has urged lawmakers to remove provisions allowing foreign organisations to contribute to a proposed Security Trust Fund, warning that such funding could compromise national sovereignty and intelligence operations.

The Service argued that international funding arrangements could expose sensitive security activities to external influence and reporting obligations.

“Allowing foreign funding for a security-related Trust Fund raises serious concerns relating to sovereignty, operational confidentiality, and institutional independence,” the DSS stated.

What’s next

The Federal Government is expected to clarify the structure, management framework, and implementation strategy for the security intervention fund as stakeholders demand greater transparency.

At the National Assembly, lawmakers are currently considering bills aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of the DSS through sustainable funding mechanisms, intelligence training, and indigenous technology development.

The DSS has proposed amendments to the legislation, including a funding model based on fixed allocations and restrictions on foreign donations.

In a related effort to improve security coordination, the Nigeria Police Force has redeployed Deputy Inspectors-General of Police to the six geopolitical zones, with the officers already resuming duties in their respective areas of responsibility.

The initiative is designed to strengthen intelligence-led policing, improve operational oversight, and enhance responses to emerging security threats nationwide.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s decision to set aside ₦500 billion for emergency security intervention reflects growing concern over the country’s persistent security challenges. While experts agree that increased funding is necessary to strengthen military and intelligence operations, they insist that transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes will determine whether the initiative succeeds in improving security and restoring public confidence.