Sokoto Unveils 30 New Buses, Launches E-Ticketing For Public Transport

The Sokoto State Government has unveiled 30 new mass transit buses and introduced a digital e-ticketing platform to modernize public transportation and boost transparency.

With this addition, the Ahmed Aliyu administration has now procured a total of 70 buses since assuming office. At the handover ceremony on Sunday, Deputy Governor Idris Muhammed Gobir officially presented the buses to the Commissioner for Transportation, Bala Kokani.

Gobir noted that the new buses had been held back pending the completion of the e-ticketing system, which is now fully operational. The digital platform allows passengers to book and pay for trips online, eliminating long queues and promoting accountability.

“This initiative aims to ease transport challenges, especially in light of economic difficulties caused by fuel subsidy removal,” Gobir stated. He urged the Ministry of Transportation to ensure strict oversight and proper maintenance of the vehicles.

Commissioner Kokani praised the governor’s investment in the sector, promising to uphold high standards in maintaining the new buses.

The government expects the initiative to reduce congestion, improve service delivery, and create a more efficient transport network across Sokoto State.