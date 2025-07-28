FG Targets 2 Million Jobs Through Renewed Hope Social Housing Scheme

The Federal Government has announced plans to generate over two million jobs through its Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme, an ambitious initiative aimed at tackling Nigeria’s housing deficit while creating economic opportunities.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, revealed this during a session with the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Dangiwa said the programme, designed to benefit low-income earners, the unemployed, vulnerable groups, and Internally Displaced Persons, will see the construction of 100 housing units in each of the country’s 774 local government areas.

According to him, “Over two million jobs will be created by employing 25 workers per unit, 27 jobs per location, across 77,400 project sites.”

The initiative will be funded through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund. A national housing fund bill will also be introduced to the National Assembly for long-term sustainability once the project kicks off and receives presidential approval.

The Minister reported that several existing housing projects are progressing, including Renewed Hope Cities in Abuja, Kano, and Lagos, many of which are near completion. He said access road delays might affect the timeline for the Abuja project’s commissioning, originally slated for August.

Dangiwa added that housing subscriptions have already commenced nationwide, allowing developers to begin recouping investments. He also called on the Accountant-General of the Federation to prioritise housing in future funding disbursements.

Chairman of the House Committee on Housing and Habitat, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, assured the Minister of the committee’s full support and collaboration to ensure delivery and impact.