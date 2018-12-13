Shi’ites Stage Protest in FCT, Demand El-Zakzaky’s Release

Hundreds of Shi’ites protesters have stormed the space between Eagle Square and the Federal Secretariat to again demand for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Already, several trucks of armed policemen have arrived the scene while the unperturbed protester continued to sing various songs in Arabic language.

One of the protesters who spoke with THISDAY said the protest was peaceful and aimed at commemorating the third year since their leader was arrested.

He said the people were not afraid of the brutal force with which they were dispersed during protests in the past.

Their leader, El-Zakzaky, had been in detention since he was arrested on December 13, 2015, following a clampdown on his members by soldiers.