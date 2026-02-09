Senate Schedules Emergency Plenary Amid Electoral Act Controversy

Nigeria’s Senate has announced plans to reconvene for an emergency plenary session on Tuesday, February 10, despite having earlier suspended legislative sittings until February 24.

The decision was communicated through an official circular dated February 8, 2026, issued by the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, acting on the directive of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to the notice, all senators are expected to return to the Senate Chamber by noon on Tuesday for the unscheduled session. The communication expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the abrupt recall, while urging lawmakers to take note of the revised sitting date and make necessary arrangements to attend.

The Senate had adjourned plenary last Thursday following the passage of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Lawmakers were expected to devote the recess period to oversight engagements, particularly the ongoing budget defence sessions involving Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

These sessions are part of preparatory work ahead of the final consideration of the ₦58.472 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill, which is slated for passage on March 17.

While the notice announcing the emergency sitting did not specify the agenda, the timing has intensified speculation that the session is linked to the growing national debate surrounding controversial provisions in the amended Electoral Act.

Public attention has largely focused on Section 60(3) of the amendment, which addresses the electronic transmission of election results. The Senate’s handling of this provision has attracted criticism from civil society groups, election observers and segments of the public, raising questions about legislative intent and electoral transparency.

The emergency sitting is expected to provide clarity on the matter and possibly address unresolved issues arising from the amendment process.