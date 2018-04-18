Senate Invasion: APC, Atiku others react

Invasion, an act of treason – Senate

Perpetrators and the sponsors must be purnished – APC

Nigerians must remain calm – Atiku

The Senate has condemned the invasion of its chambers and seizure of its mace by unknown thugs led by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as an act of treason.

An interim statement issued by the Senate spokesman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said it was an attempt to overthrow an arm of government by force.

The statement reads: “Today, some hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace,”

“This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such,”

“All Security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this action.”

The ruling party, The All Progressive Congress (APC) on its own, has condemned the invasion of the Senate, describing it as an attack against democracy.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, the party describes the invasion as an attack on Nigeria’s democracy.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.

“The APC hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.

“We therefore call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice,” it said.

Also reacting to the incident, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar described the attack as a dangerous precedent and an assault to Nigeria’s democracy by anti-democratic elements.

“I am utterly embarrassed, shocked and outraged by this ugly development because it is not only a threat to a major democratic institution but also represents a grave danger to the survival of our democracy.”

He said that given the tension in the country, the timing of the attack could not have come at a worse time for Nigeria and that using illegal and unconstitutional methods to threaten the authority of a key democratic institution is unacceptable, evil, and condemnable.

The former Vice President noted that it is inconceivable that hoodlums could force their way into the Senate chamber and take away the Mace.

“If criminals could commit such security breach with impunity, it means that our entire democracy is in danger”, Mr. Atiku added.

He reminded Nigerians that so many people have died in order to bring this democracy about and therefore called for immediate investigation into the incident and the prompt prosecution of those involved.

“It is unacceptable and reprehensible to subject the National Assembly to this intimidation and humiliation. This attack by thugs should not go unpunished no matter who is involved”, he added.

Mr. Atiku while likening democratic institutions to the human body said “if one organ is harmed, it affects others.”

He urged those pushing the country’s political temperature to dangerous levels to desist from it as they are playing a Russian roulette with Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

He however called for unity, calm and an end to the culture of political disunity that is tearing our dear country apart.