Senate Confirms Muhammad Nami’s Appointment as New FIRS Chairman

The senate has confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Nami as chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The senate confirmed Nami’s appointment on Wednesday, after considering the report of its committee on finance.

It also confirmed Namtek Adamu as chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week asked the upper legislative chamber to approve both appointments.

Also confirmed are representatives of geo-political zones on the board including: James Ayuba, member (north-central), Ado Danjuma, member (north-west), Adam Baba, member (north-east), Ike Osakwe, member (south-east), Adewale Ogunbide, member (south-west), and Adetola Bangbi, member (south-south).

The appointment of Nami followed the expiration of the tenure of Babatunde Fowler.