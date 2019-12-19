Firmino Scores Late Winning Goal to Qualify Liverpool for Club World Cup Final

Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic injury-time winner five minutes after coming on as a substitute to give Liverpool victory over Mexican side Monterrey and book their place in the Club World Cup final.

The Brazilian striker, who replaced Divock Origi in the 85th minute, poked in fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross from close range in Doha.

Liverpool’s Naby Keita had opened the scoring in the first half after an excellent Mohamed Salah through ball before Rogelio Funes Mori equalised.

The Reds will take on Brazil’s Flamengo in Saturday’s final. Manager Jurgen Klopp, who flew to Qatar with the first-team squad while under-23s boss Neil Critchley took charge of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening, named a makeshift starting XI due to injuries and illness in defence.