Senate Committee Quizzes Senator Elisha Abbo Behind Closed Door

The Senate Ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged assault on a nursing mother by Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North) is meeting behind closed-door with the embattled Senator.

Senator Abbo is currently appearing before the committee set up last week and headed by former governor of Ebonyi state, Senator Sam Egwu, in Room 305 of the new Senate building.

Abbo had said before the closed-door session that since the case was before a law court he won’t want to openly comment on it but would prefer that the session be held behind camera for him to explain issues at stake better to his colleagues.

Chairman of the committee which has up till next week to submit its report, Senator Egwu, acceded to Abbo’s request and asked the media to excuse them.

