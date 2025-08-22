Pope Leo XIV Declares Global Day Of Prayer And Fasting For Peace On Friday

Pope Leo XIV has declared Friday, August 22, a global day of prayer and fasting for peace, coinciding with the Feast of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The announcement was made during his General Audience in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, according to Vatican News.

The Pope’s appeal comes amid escalating violence in Ukraine, the Holy Land, and other conflict regions. Humanitarian organisations continue to warn of worsening conditions, with rising numbers of displaced persons and civilians trapped in violence.

“Too many innocent lives are being lost, and too many families are bearing the weight of wars that seem endless. We cannot remain indifferent,” Pope Leo said, urging the faithful to observe the day through fasting, prayer, and acts of charity. He stressed that these practices are not mere symbolic gestures but catalysts for change.

The choice of date aligns with the liturgical celebration of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a feast honouring Mary as a figure of intercession and peace. Linking the observance to the Marian feast, the Pope said: “Let us ask Mary, Queen of Peace, to help nations rediscover the path of peace. May she intercede for people torn apart by hatred and violence.”

Religious leaders in conflict zones have welcomed the initiative. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, said: “Prayer is not a magic formula, but it opens hearts where distrust and hatred have grown. It is a step toward rebuilding trust.”

In Ukraine, Bishop Vitalij Skomarovskyj described the appeal as a sign of solidarity. “This call reminds us we are not forgotten. Prayer and fasting have great power; they can change the course of history,” he said.

Reflecting on the Church’s teaching, Pope Leo underscored that peace is rooted not only in justice but also in forgiveness. Quoting St. John Paul II, he said: “True peace cannot exist without justice, but neither can it survive without forgiveness. Forgiveness is not surrender; it is the strength that prevents new wounds.”

The Pope’s message echoes ongoing debates about war reparations, ceasefire efforts, and transitional justice in conflict regions, offering a spiritual framework for reconciliation and peacebuilding.