Senate Clarifies Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension, Denies Harassment Allegations

The Nigerian Senate has defended its decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, clarifying that the suspension was due to gross misconduct and not linked to allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara, conveyed the Senate’s position during the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW) on Wednesday. Ogbara dismissed claims made by Akpoti-Uduaghan at a United Nations event that her suspension stemmed from her accusations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

“In response to the call by the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Right Honourable Tulia Ackson, to hear both sides of the matter, I have received a letter from the Nigerian Senate in my capacity as Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development and the parliamentarian representing Nigeria at this conference,” Ogbara stated.

Ogbara emphasised that the allegations require a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation, adding that fairness must be ensured for all parties involved.

“Nigeria remains committed to upholding women’s rights and combating gender-based violence through strong legal frameworks and institutions,” she said. “Ongoing legislative initiatives, such as the Reserve Seats Bill and other constitutional amendments, aim to address historical imbalances in women’s representation and reinforce our commitment to fostering a more inclusive political space.”

Addressing Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Akpabio, Ogbara stressed that both the claims and the responses require careful and unbiased scrutiny.

“It is imperative that we uphold the principles of fairness and ensure that no individual is prematurely judged without a transparent and impartial process,” Ogbara said. “Therefore, I call for a thorough and unbiased investigation, protection of all parties involved from intimidation or retaliation, and accountability through due process.”

Ogbara proceeded to read the Senate’s official position, as conveyed by Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The Senate’s letter clarified that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and not for raising allegations of sexual harassment.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent acts of misconduct and disregard for the Senate Standing Orders,” the letter read. “The Nigerian Senate firmly refutes the deliberate misinformation and false narrative being circulated by certain media organisations regarding the six-month suspension.”

According to the Senate, Akpoti-Uduaghan was found guilty of violating Sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the Senate rules, which warranted disciplinary action.

“If Akpoti-Uduaghan had adhered to the Senate’s guiding principles, her petition would have been treated based on merit in line with established practices,” Bamidele stated.

The Senate accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of refusing to sit in her assigned seat during plenary on February 25, 2025, despite multiple warnings from Senate leadership and other ranking senators. She was also accused of engaging in disruptive behaviour, making disrespectful remarks against the Senate leadership, and defying the summons of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

“Her suspension was a decision of the Committee of the Whole Senate, following the submission of a report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges,” the statement added.

The Senate maintained that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was necessary to restore order and uphold the integrity of the legislative body.

“No senator, regardless of status, gender, or political affiliation, is above the rules of the Senate,” Bamidele stressed. “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was a direct consequence of her actions and nothing else.”

The Senate urged media organisations to correct any misrepresentations and avoid spreading falsehoods that could undermine Nigeria’s legislative process.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had earlier presented her case at a United Nations forum, calling for international intervention to hold the Nigerian Senate accountable.