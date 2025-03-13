Lagos Government Warns Against Indiscriminate Waste Disposal, Urges Flood Prevention Measures

The Lagos State Government has urged residents to desist from activities that could trigger flash flooding as the rainy season approaches.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, made this call during a press briefing on the 2025 seasonal climate predictions and the socio-economic implications for the state. Wahab highlighted the dangers of indiscriminate dumping of refuse, clogging of drains with silt or construction materials, and erecting structures within and around drainage right-of-ways and setbacks.

He emphasised that such practices could obstruct the free flow of water and increase the risk of flooding across the state.

Wahab encouraged residents to act as whistle-blowers by reporting cases of blocked drains, illegal waste disposal in canals, and other unauthorised activities to resident engineers stationed across all Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

He revealed that Lagos State is expected to experience above-normal rainfall, similar to the forecast for neighbouring Ogun State.

“To mitigate the impact of flooding, the state government has implemented an all-year-round drainage maintenance programme to ensure effective and efficient flood control,” Wahab stated. “An efficient and sustainable solid waste management system complements this.”

Wahab also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA) to regulate the release of water from the Oyan Dam.

“This partnership has been highly beneficial in managing water levels and preventing flooding along the downstream reaches of the Ogun River,” he noted.

He said that low-lying areas such as Agiliti, Agboyi, Itowolo, and Ajegunle are under close monitoring due to the possibility of the Ogun River overflowing its banks. Other river basins within the state are also being monitored to anticipate and manage potential flooding.

The Commissioner directed the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) to ensure compliance with safety regulations for billboards and telecommunication masts.

“With the onset of the rainy season, we expect high wind speeds, which can cause the collapse of poorly installed billboards and masts. LASAA has been instructed to monitor this closely to prevent such incidents,” Wahab said.

He further directed emergency response agencies, including traffic management and disaster relief teams, to remain on high alert to minimise the impact of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Addressing concerns about flash floods, Wahab explained that it is normal for coastal cities like Lagos to experience temporary flooding during heavy rains.

“It is only when such floods persist for several hours that it can be classified as flooding,” he clarified. “We appeal to the media to avoid sensational headlines that may cause unnecessary panic among residents.”

He also noted that high tidal movements in the Lagos Lagoon could sometimes block the discharge points of drainage channels, causing temporary backflow and flash floods. However, he assured residents that once the tidal levels recede, accumulated stormwater would naturally drain off, restoring normalcy to affected areas.

Wahab disclosed that the state government has enhanced its Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) to provide timely and reliable information, enabling swift and effective responses to flood threats.

“We will continue to sensitise communities, particularly those in coastal and low-lying areas, on the need to relocate to higher ground when necessary to prevent loss of lives and property,” Wahab said.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the state’s water bodies from illegal waste disposal and unauthorised structures along drainage channels and setbacks.

“The present administration remains proactive and committed to safeguarding lives and property through strategic environmental management and flood prevention initiatives,” Wahab assured.