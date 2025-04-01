Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan Defies Ban, Warns Against Attacks Amid Heroic Welcome In Kogi

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo, and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, of orchestrating threats against her and her supporters. She warned Nigerians to hold them responsible should any harm befall her.

Her statement, issued via her official Facebook page on Tuesday, coincided with her return to Kogi Central for the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, despite a state-imposed ban on political gatherings. “However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Ododo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible,” she wrote.

The Kogi State Government had earlier prohibited rallies and public gatherings, citing security concerns following recent violent incidents. Commissioner for Information Kingsley Fanwo stated that the move was aimed at preventing any security breaches that could destabilise the state.

Similarly, Kogi State Commissioner of Police Miller Dantawaye reinforced the ban, warning that the senator’s planned rally contravened the directive. In a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer ASP William Aya, the command urged organisers to cancel the event, citing intelligence reports suggesting possible disruptions by hoodlums.

However, defying the ban, Akpoti-Uduaghan received a rousing welcome from thousands of supporters who gathered in Ihima, Okehi LGA. Video footage circulating on social media showed the embattled lawmaker arriving in a white helicopter, greeted by music, drumming, and chants from jubilant constituents.

Addressing the crowd, Akpoti-Uduaghan dismissed the government’s restrictions, insisting that her visit was a non-political homecoming to celebrate Sallah.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the Senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time, Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that.”

“I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations,” she stated.

Her return follows a series of political challenges, including a Senate suspension linked to an alleged sexual harassment controversy involving Senate President Akpabio. She has consistently described her ordeal as political persecution, with a recall process against her currently underway.

The unfolding events have sparked mixed reactions, with political analysts questioning the rationale behind the government’s ban, given the senator’s insistence on the non-political nature of her visit. Meanwhile, her defiance has further fueled speculations of deep political rifts within the state.

As tensions persist, observers await further responses from the state government, law enforcement agencies, and Akpoti-Uduaghan’s camp. The coming days will determine whether the confrontation escalates or de-escalates.