Emzor Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Health and Inclusion

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has reinforced its dedication to improving women’s health, well-being, and social inclusion.

The company made this commitment during the commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, underscoring its focus on providing high-quality and affordable healthcare products tailored to the unique needs of women.

Speaking at the event, the company’s Executive Director, Mrs. Uzoma Ezeoke, highlighted the vital role women play in driving societal and economic development. She affirmed that Emzor remains committed to promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion by enhancing access to healthcare, education, and economic empowerment for women.

“Ensuring equal opportunities for women and the girl-child in education and healthcare is essential for building an inclusive and equitable society,” Ezeoke stated, calling on stakeholders to strengthen efforts toward achieving gender equality.

Ezeoke also reiterated the company’s investment in women’s health, noting its role in tackling maternal and infant mortality through an extensive range of healthcare products. Emzor’s product portfolio includes over-the-counter medications and speciality care products designed to meet the specific healthcare needs of women.

As part of its broader public health commitment, Ezeoke revealed that Emzor has invested in the local production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for four antimalarial drugs. This initiative, she noted, aims to reduce malaria prevalence in vulnerable populations, thereby contributing to lower maternal and infant mortality rates.

“This makes Emzor the first manufacturer of APIs in sub-Saharan Africa, a milestone expected to improve access to essential medicines across the region,” Ezeoke added.

Emzor’s renewed commitment reflects its strategic focus on empowering women through improved healthcare access and fostering a more inclusive society.