Paystack Co-Founder Ezra Olubi Fired Amid Misconduct Allegations

Paystack, one of Africa’s leading fintech companies, has terminated the employment of its co-founder and chief technology officer, Ezra Olubi, following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a junior employee.

The dismissal, announced by Olubi in a personal blog post on Saturday, November 23, 2025, comes after public accusations and the resurfacing of explicit tweets from 2009 to 2013, which critics said reflected predatory tendencies.

Olubi claimed he was fired before the company’s investigation was concluded and that he was not given a chance to respond to the allegations. “My legal team is now reviewing the process that led to my purported termination, including its consistency with internal policies,” he wrote.

Paystack, acquired by Stripe in 2020, has not issued a public statement regarding Olubi’s removal. Observers say any legal challenge could force further disclosure about the company’s internal processes and highlight governance issues in Africa’s tech ecosystem.

The incident has reignited calls for stronger workplace ethics, leadership accountability, and robust sexual harassment reporting mechanisms within African startups.

For now, Paystack faces uncertainty over reputational and operational impacts as it navigates the fallout from losing one of its founders under contentious circumstances.