FIRS Debunks Atiku, Defends Multi-Channel Revenue Collection

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has refuted claims made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar regarding the appointment of Xpress Payments as part of Nigeria’s national revenue collection system, warning against politicising tax administration. The agency described Atiku’s comments as misleading and said they risk unnecessarily turning a technical and administrative process into a political issue.

In a statement signed by Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, technical assistant on broadcast media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, the service clarified that it does not operate any exclusive or single-gateway collection arrangement. It emphasised that no private company has been granted monopoly control over government revenues. The FIRS currently utilises a multi-channel collection framework, including platforms such as Quickteller, Remita, Etranzact, Flutterwave, and XpressPay.

According to FIRS, the system is designed to be transparent, competitive, and efficient, giving taxpayers multiple options while ensuring that all revenues are remitted directly to the Federation Account without intermediaries or diversion. The statement added that the framework also supports job creation and enhances accountability. “We urge Atiku Abubakar and other political actors to refrain from mischaracterising routine administrative processes for political gain. Nigeria’s tax system is too important to be subjected to misinformation or unnecessary alarm,” the agency said.

FIRS reiterated its commitment to professionalism and transparency, highlighting the importance of maintaining a robust and reliable national revenue system for the benefit of all Nigerians.