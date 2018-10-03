Schneider Electric leverages IoT to ensure efficiency, profitability in solar, others

Schneider Electric, a leading player in the digital transformation of energy management and automation is leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) in order to ensure the efficiency and profitability of businesses with its EcoStuxure platform

In a chat with newsmen on the side lines of Power Nigeria Conference in Lagos in which Schneider Electric is a Gold sponsor, Ifeanyi Odoh, Head of Offer Marketing and Business Development, said the company is poised to be the industry leader in solar power.

In his paper presented at Power Nigeria and titled: “Digital Micro-Grids Powering Commercial and Industrial Businesses”, he demonstrated how smart micro-grids lead to enhanced efficiency and significant energy savings in businesses. He also showed how numerous off-grid communities are benefitting from Access to Energy with Schneider Electric solutions.

Schneider Electric has been providing energy management solutions to key markets across West Africa with 50 per cent of Nigeria’s transmission and distribution substations using its solutions to deliver safe and reliable power to homes and businesses.

He said, “Solar is a major business of Schneider Electric and we are poised to be the industry leader in that respect. Our EcoStruxure solutions are leveraging the IoT in order to ensure efficiency and profitability. All our technology is driven to ensure that.” With a global turnover of €24.7 billion in 2017, five per cent of Schneider Electric’s revenue is dedicated to Research and Development which has enabled it to consistently deliver top notch products to clients in line with the latest industry trends.

On his part, Mojola Ola, Head, Building Business said the company is at the “forefront of automation solutions.

“We work with qualified partners to respond to the needs of the market, and promote local content by continuously transferring knowledge and expertise to local partners”

“We do a lot of businesses with hotels, real estate, and manufacturing among other sectors of the economy. Technology is affecting the way we do things and our products are connected and smart” he stated.

Speaking on the company’s services, Obinna Uche, Service Director said that Schneider Electric operates in predictive mode to give customers peace of mind.

In his words, “In terms of digitization, we are in the lead. Customers can get real time data as their plants or equipment are operating with Schneider Electric assets as well as with third-party assets. We also have excellent control over cyber security to prevent any form of intrusion into their system. Also, we are the only OEM in the electrical world that can boast of 100 per cent Nigerian service team.” he added.

Viviane Mike-Eze, Marketing Communication Manager, highlighted that Schneider Electric is committed to corporate social responsibility and local content development. In her words, “Schneider Electric has placed a high focus on energy training in Nigeria. Our latest actions in the past two months were to sponsor the training of STEM girls with the Visiola Foundation in solar energy, rewarding the top students with a two-day discovery trip to Schneider Electric facilities and technology center. We have also donated electrical training equipment to the University of Ibadan with a continuous training of trainer program to ensure the equipment is put to good use”.