Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Passes Away After 19 Years In Coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, famously known across the kingdom and beyond as the “Sleeping Prince,” has died at the age of 36 following nearly two decades in a coma after a tragic car accident.

The prince’s prolonged medical ordeal began in 2005 when, at the age of 15, he was involved in a severe automobile crash in London. The accident caused significant brain trauma, including a haemorrhage and internal injuries, leaving him in a vegetative state. Since then, he had been on life support at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, receiving round-the-clock care.

The somber news was confirmed by his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, who announced the passing via a heartfelt message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

“With hearts that submit to Allah’s will and decree, and with profound sorrow, we mourn the loss of our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. May Allah shower him with His mercy,” the post read.

At the time of the life-altering crash, Prince Al-Waleed had been a student at a military academy in London. Despite early medical assessments that predicted little to no chance of recovery, his father never gave up on him. Prince Khaled remained steadfast in his decision to keep his son on life support, often expressing his enduring hope for a miracle.

The death of the young royal has prompted an emotional response online, with tributes flooding social media platforms. The hashtag #SleepingPrince quickly began trending, as users paid respects to a prince who touched hearts even in silence.

“May Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled rest peacefully. My condolences to his family,” one tribute read.

Another said, “His presence was a source of hope and strength. He will never be forgotten.”

A third message simply stated, “May his soul find eternal peace.”

Funeral rites are scheduled to be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, where mourners will gather to pay their final respects to the prince whose life, though largely silent, resonated with millions.