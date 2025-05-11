Stanbic IBTC Champions Community Development Through Continued Partnership With Lagos Polo Club

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has once again demonstrated its steadfast commitment to community development and sports excellence through its fourth consecutive sponsorship of the prestigious Lagos Polo Club Tournament. The tournament, which was held recently, brought together elite polo players from across Nigeria and beyond, showcasing exceptional skill and sportsmanship while fostering community bonds.

The successful event featured thrilling polo matches, and other engaging activities, that captivated attendees and highlighted the sport’s growing popularity in Nigeria. Stanbic IBTC’s continued support for this institution reflects its mission to drive positive social impact through strategic partnerships.This year’s tournament concluded with an impressive victory by the Tharwa Polo Team, led by their captain, Naomi Durosaro. Their exceptional teamwork and strategic play throughout the competition were truly commendable, culminating in a well-deserved triumph.

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate & Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the transformative potential of sports in community building: “We recognise the connective power of sports and its potential to drive community development. Our partnership with Lagos Polo Club reflects our commitment to supporting platforms that unite people to celebrate culture, passion, and shared values.”

The partnership transcends mere sponsorship, catalysing cultural appreciation and community cohesion. Eric noted, “This event showcases the elegance and excitement of polo and brings together a vibrant community of enthusiasts and professionals. It reflects the sport’s growing popularity and the dedication of everyone involved.”

Bode Makanjuola, President of Lagos Polo Club, acknowledged the vital role that Stanbic IBTC has played over the years: “We are grateful for the consistent support from Stanbic IBTC. Their ongoing commitment has greatly enhanced our events, providing a valuable stage for our players to display their skills.”

Makanjuola further emphasised how this strategic collaboration has significantly impacted the tournament, creating a thriving community around the sport. “With Stanbic IBTC’s partnership, Lagos Polo Club has organised events that draw significant public interest and participation, thus creating an exciting environment for players and fans. The partnership has undoubtedly contributed to the love for polo in the region, and the club looks forward to achieving even more significant milestones together in the future.”

Through its continued investment in sports, Stanbic IBTC reaffirms its dedication to nurturing excellence, strengthening community bonds, and promoting sustainable development across Nigeria. This partnership exemplifies how corporate engagement in sports and cultural activities can create a lasting positive impact beyond financial contributions.