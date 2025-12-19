15.2 Million Housing Units In Nigeria Structurally Defective – Minister

The Federal Government has revealed that about 15.2 million housing units across Nigeria are structurally inadequate, raising concerns about safety, habitability, and access to basic services.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, in a statement on Wednesday. According to the minister, the affected homes physically exist but fail to meet minimum standards for safety, durability, decent living conditions, and access to essential infrastructure such as water, sanitation, and electricity.

Dangiwa said the findings were produced under the National Housing Data Initiative and presented by the National Housing Data Technical Committee in Abuja. The assessment used internationally recognised tools including the Household Crowding Index, Adequate Housing Index, and Composite Index Methodology, drawing data from the National Population Commission, National Bureau of Statistics, Central Bank of Nigeria, and other housing institutions in line with World Bank standards.

The minister emphasised that Nigeria’s housing challenge extends beyond the shortage of new homes and includes widespread structural inadequacy in existing buildings. He called for a focus not only on constructing new houses but also on upgrading existing housing stock, regenerating deteriorating neighbourhoods, and improving infrastructure and public services.

Dangiwa noted that housing inadequacy is also linked to affordability gaps, limited access to land, weak housing finance systems, and regional disparities. Data shows Kano State has the highest level of housing inadequacy, while Bayelsa State has the lowest, based on the Adequate Housing Index.

To tackle the problem, the ministry is establishing a National Housing Data Centre, expected to become operational by mid-January 2026. The centre will support policymaking, housing finance access, investment planning, and large-scale housing delivery.

The minister highlighted ongoing initiatives under the Renewed Hope Estates and Cities Programme. Renewed Hope Cities are large-scale developments across the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory, implemented through public-private partnerships. Renewed Hope Estates are smaller housing clusters of about 250 units, funded directly by the Federal Government with state governments providing land and subsidised infrastructure.

Despite these efforts, Dangiwa said Nigeria still faces a severe housing deficit, estimating that closing the gap would require at least 550,000 new units annually at a projected cost of ₦5.5 trillion over the next decade.