Samsung Targets Social media Content Developers with Three New Smartphones Galaxy S20, S20+, S20

Samsung is unveiling three new smartphones at today’s Unpacked event, the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, which will be launched from 13 March 2020.

While the company may be skipping the teens by jumping from the S10 to the S20 (aligning the numbers of the flagship line with the calendar year) the phone’s features are definitely designed for social media content creators as a target market.

A triple camera set-up on the phone’s rear – rising to a quadruple camera set-up with the S20+ and S20 Ultra – offers high quality video recording up to 8K, while in-camera apps and features will also contribute to making it easier for users to produce new content.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra offers up to 100x zoom

In particular, Single Take offers users access to the Galaxy S20’s AI in order to curate moments captured in video.

It uses all of the cameras on the rear of the device and simply records the user’s actions for up to 10 seconds, before presenting the device user with a selection of content.

The S20 comes with a 6.2″ AMOLED display with 563 pixels per inch (ppi), while the S20+ has a 6.7″ display with 525ppi and the S20 Ultra a 6.9″ screen with 511ppi.

The S20 Ultra is particularly kitted out for video recording, with an even more powerful wide-angle lens capable of capturing 108MP images with an F1.8 aperture.

Source: Sky News