Samsung Stalls on Release of Galaxy Fold

Samsung has announced that the company will be delaying the release of the Galaxy Fold.

“We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold. We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold. While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience,” the company said in a statement.

The company explained that it will be taking more time to improve certain aspects of the device as well as include more guidelines on care and use of the device, adding that a release date will be announced later.

“To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks.”

The company also shared details on hardware issues that could be affecting the performance of the Galaxy Fold device.

“Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.

The Galaxy Fold has a 4.6in HD+ Super Amoled cover ­display that can unfolded to reveal a 7.3in QXGA+ dynamic Amoled screen. The device comes with a next-generation octa-core ­processor and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It runs on Android 9 with 4,380mAh battery capacity.

The device also has a six-camera setup that includes a 10-­megapixel selfie camera on the front cover; a 10-megapixel selfie camera and a 8-megapixel RGB depth camera on the inside. On the back, it has a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, 12-megapixel with wide angle lens and 12-megapixel sensor with ­telephoto lens.

The foldable phone first unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event back in February was originally scheduled for global release on April 26. At that time, Samsung announced that the device will be priced at US$1,980 (RM8,171).

The device was set to be launched in Malaysia on May 3.

