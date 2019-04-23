FMAN Trains Bakers on Modern Baking Techniques

The Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) has equipped bakers with modern day baking techniques.

The initiative was to empower bakers to move from the orthodox traditional baking methodology to the modern day methodology.

The Vice Chairman, FMAN, Lanre Jaiyeola, who also doubles as the Managing Director, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, while speaking at a baking training programme organised by FMAN in partnership with Yaba College of Technology, stated that the volume of wheat, which is the major raw material consumed has been relatively flat with growth rate less than five per cent.

He described baking as an art and science, pointing out the need to constantly train and retrain bakers in a bid to catch up with the latest technological advancement in that space.

“We have brought together a class of about 35 participants and have taken them through various ways of handling flour. The FMAN invested about N26 million in the acquisition of various baking equipment so that Nigerians can benefit from the wealth of knowledge of the resource people who are resident in Yaba College of Technology.

“A similar exercise is being organised in Kaduna polytechnic. For us we see this is the least we can do in ensuring that we empower trainers, people to be self-reliant in the industry and enhancing the baking institutions in Nigeria.

“We also want the art and science of baking to lead ultimately to better handling techniques of various flour brands in Nigeria,” he added.

Earlier, the Dean, School of Technology, Yaba College of Technology, Peter Nwabueze, admonished the graduating students to take advantage of the programme to actualise their dreams of becoming master bakers.

He commended FMAN for the support in empowering Nigerians with latest skills in the art of baking.

“This certificate is valid anywhere in the world and once you flag it, it would be recognised anywhere you are across the globe. I urge you all to tell others about this programme so that they can also benefit from it,” he said.

Source: THISDAY