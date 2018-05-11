Salah Charges Teammates to End Season on Winning Note

Multi-award winning Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah is not resting on his laurels as he urged the club to end the Premier League season with a last day victory.

The prolific striker made the call ahead of their trip to the Champions League final later this month.

The Egyptian’s impressive tally of 43 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions in his debut campaign, has led to him being awarded numerous accolades, including Liverpool’s Player of the Season on Thursday.

Liverpool need a home draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday to secure a top-four finish and a Champions League berth via league position.

A victory against Real Madrid, would give Liverpool a sixth continental title and guarantee them a spot in next season’s tournament.

“I’ve had a very good season, all of us.

“Now we are in the Champions League final and we have one (league) game to win or draw to be in the Champions League next year. So we have two finals,” Salah told Liverpool’s website www.liverpoolfc.com.

“We want to qualify for the Champions League next season and then we want to win the Champions League final.

“We will play to win against Real Madrid, but for now we are thinking only about Brighton.

“Then we will have 14 days to prepare for the final.”

Salah, along with winger Sadio Mane and striker Roberto Firmino, have been integral to Liverpool’s success this season, and the 25-year-old is eager to propel the club to new heights in the future.

“This is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players… this year we have had an unbelievable year,” Salah told the Liverpool Echo.

“We are very comfortable about playing in the Champions League next season. On the way to the final we beat top teams like Manchester City and Roma. It is just the beginning for this team.”

Salah is also set to represent Egypt at the World Cup in Russia this year, with the African nation playing Uruguay in their opening match on June 15.